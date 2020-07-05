7906 Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Laurel Lakes Condominium: Charming 2 bed, 2 bath condo with stainless steel appliances, dining room area, spacious living room, washer and dryer with newly renovated charming patio perfect for entertaining! Prime location with quick access to 95/295, close to the MARC train station, and within walking distance of Laurel High School. You'll love going for walks around Laurel Lakes or taking a short walk to Laurel Town Center that features numerous shops, dining options, a Regal Movie theater with reclining seats, coffee shops, and more! $1850 a month with 1 month security deposit. Water is included. Call at (202) 430-5467! Great for Small Families!