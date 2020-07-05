All apartments in Laurel
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

7906 Bayshore Dr

7906 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7906 Bayshore Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Laurel Lakes Condominium: Charming 2 bed, 2 bath condo with stainless steel appliances, dining room area, spacious living room, washer and dryer with newly renovated charming patio perfect for entertaining! Prime location with quick access to 95/295, close to the MARC train station, and within walking distance of Laurel High School. You'll love going for walks around Laurel Lakes or taking a short walk to Laurel Town Center that features numerous shops, dining options, a Regal Movie theater with reclining seats, coffee shops, and more! $1850 a month with 1 month security deposit. Water is included. Call at (202) 430-5467! Great for Small Families!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

