14310 Chapel Cove Ct

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laurel. **Newly renovated Townhome in a sought after Laurel neighborhood.**



Former Airbnb Superhost 5-star listing property; this pristine clean newly renovated property is now yours for rent.



This is a 3 bedroom/2full baths townhome. New tiles throughout the home. Listing includes all new appliances such as refrigerator, full-sized electric stove, microwave, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. You may bring your own washer/dryer for your laundry needs. Tenant pays all utilities. FREE assigned parking directly in front of the property.



Bring your own furniture or negotiate to buy current furniture in the home.



This townhome is literally a walking distance from several attractions in Laurel such as Laurel Towne Center, Laurel Shopping Center, Laurel Lakes, and more. Also close to schools, walking trail and parks.



Self showing available after phone pre-screening. Only call for pre-screening if you are ready to move in now!



Move-in ready! Move-in today!



Please submit the form on this page (https://www.avail.co/l/60009229) or contact Morites Corp at 301-909-8340 to learn more.