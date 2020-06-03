All apartments in Laurel
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

14310 Chapel Cove Ct

14310 Chapel Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

14310 Chapel Cove Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Laurel. **Newly renovated Townhome in a sought after Laurel neighborhood.**

Former Airbnb Superhost 5-star listing property; this pristine clean newly renovated property is now yours for rent.

This is a 3 bedroom/2full baths townhome. New tiles throughout the home. Listing includes all new appliances such as refrigerator, full-sized electric stove, microwave, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. You may bring your own washer/dryer for your laundry needs. Tenant pays all utilities. FREE assigned parking directly in front of the property.

Bring your own furniture or negotiate to buy current furniture in the home.

This townhome is literally a walking distance from several attractions in Laurel such as Laurel Towne Center, Laurel Shopping Center, Laurel Lakes, and more. Also close to schools, walking trail and parks.

Self showing available after phone pre-screening. Only call for pre-screening if you are ready to move in now!

Move-in ready! Move-in today!

Please submit the form on this page (https://www.avail.co/l/60009229) or contact Morites Corp at 301-909-8340 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have any available units?
14310 Chapel Cove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have?
Some of 14310 Chapel Cove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14310 Chapel Cove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
14310 Chapel Cove Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14310 Chapel Cove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct does offer parking.
Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have a pool?
No, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have accessible units?
No, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 14310 Chapel Cove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14310 Chapel Cove Ct has units with dishwashers.
