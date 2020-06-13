Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

337 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
17 Units Available
Avondale Overlook
2400 Queens Chapel Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,235
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1009 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1-3 bedroom apartments conveniently situated in a thriving neighborhood near West Hyattsville Metro Station. Floor plans feature modern kitchens, walk-in closets and ceramic tile bathrooms. Private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
23 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,662
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Chillum
26 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Chillum
7 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
15 Units Available
Plaza Towers Apartments
6700 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,346
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1039 sqft
Located just two blocks from Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Also close to I-495, I-95 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature walk-in closets and wall-to-wall carpets. Amenities include an outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Chillum
12 Units Available
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
787 sqft
Belcrest Plaza combines a beautiful wooded setting with the convenience of Metrorail and the Mall at Prince Georges directly across the street. Belcrest Plaza is located just minutes from downtown D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hyattsville House
6000 42nd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hyattsville House enjoys easy access to Washington and Baltimore via the West Hyattsville and Prince George's Plaza stops on the Metro system's Green Line or by MARC commuter rail trains on the Camden Line in the neighboring town of Riverdale Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 2 at 10:33am
2 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4542 LONGFELLOW ST
4542 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This amazing home features a huge living room w/ fireplace, fully equipped granite & stainless kitchen, 2 master bedroom suites (one with sitting room and rooftop deck) Simply put, it's the perfect setting for living, working, & playing.
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chillum
30 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,500
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chillum
8 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Langley Park
6 Units Available
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 03:57pm
Riverdale Park
6 Units Available
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale Park, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
970 sqft
Welcome to Park Tanglewood in Riverdale, a hidden treasure of the community. Park Tanglewood features select newly renovated spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans and amenities at an affordable rate.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Chillum
1 Unit Available
3450 TOLEDO TERRACE
3450 Toledo Terrace, Chillum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Columbia Heights
2 Units Available
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
632 sqft
Located near shops and eateries. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, central air, and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops and high ceilings in each home. Ample green space.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
24 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Logan Circle - Shaw
3 Units Available
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,299
1021 sqft
Historically inspired interiors delight in downtown D.C. Pet-friendly apartments with eco-friendly features, walk-in closets and wood floors. In the up-and-coming 9th Street corridor with art galleries, bars and restaurants nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hyattsville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hyattsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

