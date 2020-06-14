Apartment List
/
MD
/
hyattsville
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

198 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Chillum
62 Units Available
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,679
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
2 Units Available
Top of the Park
4009 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Top of the Park highrise community makes access to Virginia and downtown DC convenient by car or Metro Bus. Prince George's Plaza, schools and recreation centers are all nearby. Each five-story building has a controlled entrance.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4558 Longfellow St
4558 Longfellow Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhouse in Hyattsville! Spacious main level living area/dining combo with beautiful wood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chillum
29 Units Available
Post Park
3300 East-West Hwy, Chillum, MD
Studio
$1,510
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1125 sqft
Over 50 unique floor plans, each with an array of designer finishes such as granite counters, ceramic floors and high ceilings. Near the University of Maryland, The Mall at Prince George's and the Metro.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Chillum
9 Units Available
Highview
7004 Highview Ter, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
979 sqft
A charming place to call home near the Express Metro Bus line, area playgrounds and picnic areas. Apartments feature carpeting, a patio or terrace, and walk-in closets. Cat-friendly. On-site pool and open parking.
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
Studio
$1,418
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1066 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
766 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
44 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
13 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mount Vernon Square
16 Units Available
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,695
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
10 Units Available
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,283
369 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,483
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Silver Spring Towers is proud to offer the utmost in service and style along with a fantastic location. A large swimming pool and deck make the fourth floor a favorite hideaway for residents. Convenient shopping and entertainment in walking distance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Columbia Heights
14 Units Available
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
742 sqft
Conveniently situated just steps from Columbia Heights Metro stop. On-site laundry, courtyard and parking just a few features of luxury community. Recently renovated units offer dishwasher, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Eckington
116 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
22 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,703
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,594
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mount Pleasant
10 Units Available
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,050
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
785 sqft
Units have quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, and front load washer and dryer. Tenants have access to 24-hour fitness center, game room, and club room. Rooftop dog run, sunbathing deck, grill area, bike room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Eckington
95 Units Available
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,005
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1082 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
816 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Capital View
4205 58th Avenue, Bladensburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,386
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its private wood setting, Capital View may feel secluded, but this quiet community is minutes from shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Metro bus, and Metro rail. This garden community is loaded with value and all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 01:09am
Mount Vernon Square
100 Units Available
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,785
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
Mount Vernon Square
80 Units Available
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.

June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report. Hyattsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hyattsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report. Hyattsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hyattsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hyattsville rents declined over the past month

Hyattsville rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hyattsville stand at $1,321 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,526 for a two-bedroom. Hyattsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hyattsville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hyattsville

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hyattsville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hyattsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Hyattsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,526 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in Hyattsville.
    • While rents in Hyattsville fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hyattsville than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hyattsville 1 BedroomsHyattsville 2 BedroomsHyattsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHyattsville 3 BedroomsHyattsville Accessible ApartmentsHyattsville Apartments under $1,200Hyattsville Apartments under $1,300
    Hyattsville Apartments with BalconyHyattsville Apartments with GarageHyattsville Apartments with GymHyattsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHyattsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHyattsville Apartments with Parking
    Hyattsville Apartments with PoolHyattsville Apartments with Washer-DryerHyattsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHyattsville Furnished ApartmentsHyattsville Pet Friendly PlacesHyattsville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
    Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA
    Landover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VAElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
    University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
    Northern Virginia Community College