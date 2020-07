Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

5 bed room 5 bath brick col on Cul-de-sac. Hdwd flr and ceramic tile flr on entire home with new hard wood flooring on three upper level bed rooms. Fresh painting. Bright and clean. 2-story foyer and family room. Main lvl study & In-law. Updated Kit w/granite tops & SS appliances. Huge sun room, bright study. MBD w/super BA & walkin clst. Best schools in Howard county. 30 min to both Baltimore & DC. Ready to move in.