Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool pool table garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area fire pit yoga

Move in today! Welcome to The Vine, Fulton's first taste of contemporary, high end apartment residences. Just fifteen minutes from downtown Columbia but surrounded by expansive forest, these brand new homes generate both a contemporary and rustic feel. Come home to one, two, or three bedroom apartments with high end finishes and access to 10,000 square feet of amenity spaces including a fitness center, cyber cafe/conference room, two-story club room with televisions and billiards, and direct access to the outdoor courtyard with a sparkling pool and dog park. All this and more just moments from the Maple Lawn shopping center, featuring delicious dining and exciting retailers.