Home
/
Harford County, MD
/
2312 Old Joppa Road
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:46 AM

2312 Old Joppa Road

2312 Old Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Old Joppa Road, Harford County, MD 21085

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This 3 BR/2 Bath 2700 sq ft (including basement) is a breathtaking 1.6 acre retreat with all the local conveniences. Master bedroom boasts a large en suite with a waterfall shower. Open concept floorplan with great light and picture windows. Kitchen has a farmhouse sink and stainless appliances and granite countertops. So much space in the upstairs bedrooms and there is yet another large space with a bedroom in the basement. Walk to the Jerusalem covered bridge! Nearby fishing ponds. Email or TEXT Wendy today to learn more about this wonderful home or schedule a tour. 443-417-5056 . * 650 TransUnion, verifiable income, strong rental history. This is a no cats property. Dogs considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have any available units?
2312 Old Joppa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harford County, MD.
Is 2312 Old Joppa Road currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Old Joppa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Old Joppa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Old Joppa Road is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road offer parking?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have a pool?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have accessible units?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2312 Old Joppa Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2312 Old Joppa Road does not have units with air conditioning.
