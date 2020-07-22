2312 Old Joppa Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

This 3 BR/2 Bath 2700 sq ft (including basement) is a breathtaking 1.6 acre retreat with all the local conveniences. Master bedroom boasts a large en suite with a waterfall shower. Open concept floorplan with great light and picture windows. Kitchen has a farmhouse sink and stainless appliances and granite countertops. So much space in the upstairs bedrooms and there is yet another large space with a bedroom in the basement. Walk to the Jerusalem covered bridge! Nearby fishing ponds. Email or TEXT Wendy today to learn more about this wonderful home or schedule a tour. 443-417-5056 . * 650 TransUnion, verifiable income, strong rental history. This is a no cats property. Dogs considered on a case by case basis.