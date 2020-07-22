/
lancaster county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:21 PM
176 Apartments for rent in Lancaster County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Perfectly situated in the heart of Lancaster, you will be proud to call our charming community home. Stone Mill Plaza is just a short distance from Quail Run putting a wide selection of shopping and dining options at your fingertips.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
15 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1161 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
3 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Last updated July 21 at 02:09 PM
3 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1074 sqft
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.
Last updated February 27 at 12:35 AM
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.
Last updated February 27 at 12:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$780
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1035 sqft
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Willow Street
11 BEAVER VALLEY PIKE
11 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, PA
1 Bedroom
$895
1000 sqft
Willow Street, 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, 2 story Farmhouse. Good for 1-2 people maximum. Tenant pays oil heat, electricity, cable and lawn care. Offered at $895/mo.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Smoketown
2510 Old Philadelphia Pk.
2510 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Ranch-style 3 bedroom home First floor living Eat-in kitchen New carpet in living room and bedrooms Attached one car garage Additional storage space in basement Tenant responsible for oil (heat), electric, trash, snow
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4 Bowman Rd.
4 Bowman Road, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
First Floor Living, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Semi-Detached - This ranch-style duplex is located on Bowman Rd, within walking distance to Rockvale Square! Bedrooms and living area are on one level Beautiful kitchen Appliances included: refrigerator and
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Heights
816 Rolridge Ave.
816 Rolridge Avenue, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath house Updated kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher Formal dining room New carpet Fresh paint throughout Washer/Dryer hookups Basement offers plenty of storage
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City. Stay cool in the summer with the central air conditioning and warm in the winter with gas heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
237 North State Street
237 North State Street, Ephrata, PA
Studio
$1,395
Old World 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. A stately red brick old world home with a LARGE front porch and SPACIOUS rooms! Hardwood flooring and ORIGINAL wood trim.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1790 State Rd.
1790 State Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farmhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse in E. Hempfield Township surrounded by scenic farmland.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS
249 Martic Heights Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1272 sqft
249 MARTIC HEIGHTS Available 08/14/20 249 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, PA 17534 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839739)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Manaheim
176 S MAIN ST
176 South Main Street, Manheim, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Manheim 3 bedroom - Three Bedroom or 2 bedroom with first-floor office available in downtown Manheim. Side porch and back deck areas great for entertaining or sitting out on a nice night. Economical gas heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 ROBERTS ROAD
19 Roberts Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
19 Roberts Road, Nottingham, PA 19362 - 19 Roberts Road, Nottingham, PA 19362 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767123)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 RADCLIFF RD
102 Radcliff Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2076 sqft
102 Radcliff Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 - Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in. For leasing information, please call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5658957)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
20 WINDING LANE
20 Winding Lane, Lancaster County, PA
Studio
$450
- (RLNE5433352)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
766 DRYWELLS ROAD
766 Dry Wells Rd, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1248 sqft
766 DRYWELLS ROAD Available 09/07/20 766 Drywells Rd., Quarryville, PA 17566 - Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in. Call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4706144)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38 WINDING LANE
38 Winding Lane, Lancaster County, PA
Studio
$450
38 Winding Lane, New Providence, PA 17560 - 1/2 Acre Lot Proof of renters insurance required at time of move-in. Call Penny Falcon 717-690-0102 No Pets Allowed (RLNE4048333)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lancaster County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Millersville University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cockeysville, Lancaster, Harrisburg, Newark, and Bel Air South have apartments for rent.
