Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access valet service dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room car wash area carport coffee bar courtyard game room pool table pet friendly yoga

The Yards at Fieldside Village offers upscale apartment living on 25 acres of pristine land in the suburban Fieldside Village, adjacent to Ripken Stadium. This coveted location offers a wide variety of comforts and amenities to make your lifestyle easy and luxurious for everyday living. Come home to dramatic views, warm, spacious apartments with comfort and ease just minutes off I-95 and just 30 minutes from Baltimore. Relax and rejuvenate on the weekends in this European inspired residential sanctuary. Enjoy the 24 hour gym, salt water pool, community BBQ’s, carwash, playground, and more. Positively the finest apartment living in Harford County.