cecil county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:33 AM
65 Apartments for rent in Cecil County, MD📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
5 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1308 sqft
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Last updated July 23 at 01:33 AM
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
6 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,204
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3377 AUGUSTINE HERMAN HIGHWAY
3377 Augustine Herman Highway, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
4524 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 5+ Bedroom Farmhouse with an amazing view. The main floor provides a full kitchen, two living spaces, a mudroom with Washer/Dryer, a first-floor bedroom and full bath.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Perryville
317 ROUNDHOUSE DRIVE
317 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2308 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 317 ROUNDHOUSE DRIVE in Perryville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
480 CLAIBORNE RD
480 Claiborne Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
WOOF WOOF---Pets Welcome in this SPACIOUS 3 Bedroom (could be 4 Bedroom) 3.5 Bath Home. Triple Bump-Outs Create an Incredible Master Suite with Super Bath and 2 Walk-In Closets. Great Kitchen with Island and Plenty of Space. Sliders to Deck.
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
74 RANGE ROAD
74 Range Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2588 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, kitchen island, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large deck. Close to downtown North East with easy access to Rt. 40 & I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Cecil County
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
15 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Main Street District
324 N Union Avenue
324 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Downtown Havre de Grace 2BR 1BA - Downtown Havre de Grace newly-renovated second floor apartment. Two Bedrooms, plus a living room where you can see the water. Be right in the middle of the action during First Fridays.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Mia Dr.
210 Mia Dr, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2550 sqft
210 Mia Dr. Available 10/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bd, 3.5 Bath in Newark, De - AVAILABLE 10/1. Experience this combination of luxury and flexibility... This end unit town home features 2550 sq. ft. of living space with 5,650 sq ft land.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Town
565 Pennington Ave
565 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1350 sqft
Unit 2: Newly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit, with new stainless steel appliances and new washer/ dryer unit. A ground floor apartment, no stairs.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Main Street District
206 POINTE WAY #A
206 Pointe Way, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
LUXURIOUS WATERFRONT CONDO BOAST MILLION DOLLAR PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE SUSQUEHANA RIVER/CHESAPEAKE BAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO HISTORIC HAVRE de GRACE-WORLD CLASS LIVING AT ITS FINEST! EQUIPPED W/PRIVATE WRAP AROUND BALCONY ~ WATER VIEWS FROM EVERY
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
903 WESTERLY CT
903 Westerly Court, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Showings to start on Feb. 3, 2020 Stunning & spacious estate style home is located on .89 acre lot on cul-de-sac street in a well sought after community. The most distinguished renters will fall in love with this 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car gar. home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Abbotsford
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Cecil County
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
110 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,123
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
23 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,213
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
6 Units Available
South Havre de Grace
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
29 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,264
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Last updated May 19 at 12:25 PM
20 Units Available
Brookside Park
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
965 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.
Last updated May 19 at 12:26 PM
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Liborio Drive
176 Liborio Drive, Middletown, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4000 sqft
Great rental in Middletown Village! - Great rental in Middletown Village ! This 3-4 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home is available immediately. The spacious townhouse has new carpets and freshly painted.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
19 ROBERTS ROAD
19 Roberts Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
19 Roberts Road, Nottingham, PA 19362 - 19 Roberts Road, Nottingham, PA 19362 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767123)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklands
217 Cheltenham Road
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
West Newark - Oaklands - Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Havre de Grace
143 Ohio St 22
143 Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
End unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the living room and a finished basement. Close to APG, shopping, and I-95.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cecil County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Towson University, and Community College of Baltimore County. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Towson, Essex, and Cockeysville have apartments for rent.
