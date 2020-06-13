Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM

9 Apartments for rent in North East, MD

Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,130
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Results within 1 mile of North East

71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.

54 RANGE ROAD
54 Range Road, Cecil County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2188 sqft
This 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath brick front home is on one of the largest lots (0.97acres) in the Chesapeake Club and it backs up to woods for privacy.

74 RANGE ROAD
74 Range Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2588 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, kitchen island, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large deck. Close to downtown North East with easy access to Rt. 40 & I-95.
Results within 5 miles of North East

158 HOPEWELL DR
158 Hopewell Drive, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
WOOF WOOF---Pets Welcome in this Incredible Bargain Priced 5 Bedroom and 3.5 Bath Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite and Jumbo Island. Walk-In Pantry, Mud Room, Upper Level Laundry, Hall Work Space & More! Great Family Room with Gas Fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of North East
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.

324 N Union Avenue
324 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
Downtown Havre de Grace 2BR 1BA - Downtown Havre de Grace newly-renovated second floor apartment. Two Bedrooms, plus a living room where you can see the water. Be right in the middle of the action during First Fridays.

207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

Median Rent in North East

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North East is $1,045, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,262.
Studio
$881
1 Bed
$1,045
2 Beds
$1,262
3+ Beds
$1,579

June 2020 North East Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North East Rent Report. North East rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North East rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

June 2020 North East Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North East Rent Report. North East rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North East rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

North East rents increased slightly over the past month

North East rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North East stand at $1,046 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,263 for a two-bedroom. This is the sixth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. North East's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North East, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Philadelphia metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    North East rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in North East, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. North East is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • North East's median two-bedroom rent of $1,263 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in North East.
    • While North East's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North East than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in North East.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in North East?
    In North East, the median rent is $881 for a studio, $1,045 for a 1-bedroom, $1,262 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,579 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North East, check out our monthly North East Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around North East?
    Some of the colleges located in the North East area include Franklin and Marshall College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Delaware, Wesley College, and Towson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to North East?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North East from include Baltimore, Towson, Essex, Wilmington, and Cockeysville.

