Apartment List
/
PA
/
millersville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
Millers Crossing
100 Country View Ln, Millersville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants will enjoy the 24-hour maintenance, e-payments, parking, gym, pool, and tennis court. Convenient location minutes from Millersville University and Frank & Marshall College. Luxurious units include dishwasher, bathtub, and in-unit laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
414 STONEGATE CT
414 Stonegate Court, Millersville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
414 STONEGATE COURT, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home to the Crossgates Golfing Community in Millersville! This 2-Bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Millersville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated February 27 at 12:35am
$
Contact for Availability
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Many of the Spring Manor Apartments are newly renovated. Located in scenic Lancaster County, Spring Manor has a superior location, beautiful 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes and knowledgeable and professional Management and Maintenance Teams.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Millersville
1 Unit Available
113 CREEKGATE COURT
113 Creekgate Court, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1742 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Millersville
1 Unit Available
48 KENDES RD
48 Kendes Road, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
48 KENDES ROAD, MILLERSVILLE - Welcome Home! This lovely and spacious Semi-Detached 3-Bedroom, 1 1/2-Bath home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Millersville, Manor Township.
Results within 5 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
3 Units Available
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The community offers amenities including off-street parking and quick access to a creek lined walking trail. It is conveniently located along the Lancaster bus line and is situated within Manor Township.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated February 4 at 11:19pm
Contact for Availability
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$805
2 Bedrooms
$944
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
Experience a sense of community and a feeling of serenity. Colebrook Apartments, a beautifully landscaped community hidden away in the suburbs of Lancaster.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Willow Street
1 Unit Available
9 LONG LANE
9 Long Lane, Willow Street, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 LONG LANE, WILLOW STREET - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath House available in Willow Street. Special features include hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The Tenant pays all utilities. PETS? Sorry, no pets allowed.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
226 N. Arch St.
226 North Arch Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Luxury 2 Bedroom in Chestnut Hill - Located in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this modern industrial style apartment is in the heart of downtown Lancaster and boasts high-end finishes. A spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Musser Park
1 Unit Available
351 E King St
351 East King Street, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
Tons of space! Convenient Downtown Lancaster City home! - Tons of space in this convenient Lancaster city home! High ceilings throughout this space gives this home a wonderfully airy feel.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
419 Nevin St.
419 Nevin Street, Lancaster, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Updated 5 Bedroom in the West End - Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath conveniently located only minutes from F&M college.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*)
534 Dauphin Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
534 Dauphin St (*SHG*) Available 06/24/20 3 Bedroom Lancaster Home - Great 3 Bedroom home with yard and alley access.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
23 N Broad St - 2
23 North Broad Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Big, bright and open describe this second floor apartment in Lancaster City. Available for move in: 6/15/20 No pets. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
West End
1 Unit Available
533 Ruby Street
533 Ruby Street, Lancaster, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1636 sqft
Complete South West End Remodel with Ceramic Tile Floors and Spacious First Floor Family Room. This turn of the century semi-detached home features an updated kitchen with range and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Ross
1 Unit Available
602 N Queen St
602 North Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Large 2bedroom ,Beautiful location, nice layout units brand new less than a year old. Ac, hardwood floors dishwasher, self cleaning oven, microwave, kitchen island,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
420 MAYER PLACE
420 Mayer Pl, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1896 sqft
New luxury townhome in Belmont centrally located in Manheim Township. End home with plenty of light and upgrades.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
318 S Queen St. - 3
318 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
786 sqft
Second floor, one bedroom apartment in Lancaster City. Rent includes water, sewer & trash. Tenant pays gas and electric. NO pets, NO smoking. Renter's insurance required.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Churchtowne
1 Unit Available
521 Howard Avenue
521 Howard Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$985
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING NOW!!! 4BR/1BA. $985 /MO. $985 Security Deposit. Utilities Included:None Tenant Utilities:Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer/Trash Appliances:Range 1-year lease Freshly remodeled 4BR & 1BA with private backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
Lancaster Central Business District
1 Unit Available
112 South Prince Street - 1st Floor FRONT
112 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA
Studio
$650
250 sqft
***STUDIO RIGHT ON 100 BLOCK S PRINCE. NO COMMUTE! ?? NEW CABINETS/NEW FLOORING/UPGRADED BATHROOM. Looking for space just for you? Updated studio (1st Floor) with walking distance to the great restaurants that Lancaster has to offer. $650/MO.
Results within 10 miles of Millersville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr, Leola, PA
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with upgraded kitchens and bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the basketball court, courtyard, and playground on site. Direct access to Route 23. Close to Lancaster Country Club.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:34pm
7 Units Available
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oakview Estates Apartments invites you to step through the doorway of your new home to a lifestyle that puts every modern convenience at your fingertips.

Median Rent in Millersville

Last updated Apr. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Millersville is $854, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,076.
Studio
$717
1 Bed
$854
2 Beds
$1,076
3+ Beds
$1,379
City GuideMillersville
Millersville -- the town that grew up around the first Pennsylvania normal school, now called Millersville University. And by normal school, we mean a school for teachers in case you were getting the wrong idea.

Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day.

Moving to Millersville

Timing is Everything

Never -- and we mean never -- try and do any sort of moving or apartment hunting when college is starting back up in fall. For two weekends a year, all of the major roads in and out of the town are backed up. The university's website will let you know which weekends are back-to-school weekends, so plan around them.

As far as lead time, you'll need at least two weeks, depending on how picky you want to be. Sure, you can find a place in two weeks or less if you need to find an apartment in Millersville right away, but you might get stuck in something you're not satisfied with. Also, the closer to the university you want to be, the more competitive the housing will be, and the longer the lead time will need to be.

Things to Take on your Search

With plenty of potential residents, including Lancaster residents who are gradually moving out of the city to the quieter suburbs, landlords can be choosy, so you'll want to be prepared when you embark on your apartment search. Make sure you have references available, as well as a few weeks of pay stubs and three months worth of rent set aside for a security deposit.

Any Quirks?

The good news is that most all of the quirks of Millersville are good for the renter. To begin with, apartments are quite spacious -- there are no 300-square-foot studio apartments here. Well, there might be, but they aren't the norm. Most apartments are two bedrooms apartments or larger, so if you want to split rent with a roommate or roommates, you can live quite cheap. Or you could convert one room into that walk-in closet you've always wanted. Prices are always relatively decent as well. They might be high for the immediate area, but in terms of the state or nationally, they're always towards the lower end.

Millersville Neighborhoods

Millersville has a handful of neighborhoods, that spread out like rings of a tree to show how Millersville has grown over the years. The buildings of the 19th century give way to those of the 21st as you leave the center of the borough.

Quaker Hills: The easternmost neighborhood in Millersville, it sits right up against Lancaster's city line. This is a completely residential neighborhood, with no commercial or retail, but an even mix of owner-occupied and rental properties. It is not easy to walk from this neighborhood to the rest of the neighborhoods, although you can walk up to some retail in Lancaster from here. This neighborhood has housing dating back to the mid to late 20th century, so you'll have reliable amenities.

Millersville University: This area is defined by the university itself, a handful of retail establishments, and lots of student housing. It's fairly walkable, but you'll need a car to get to any major retail or other businesses. The neighborhood does have the well-loved Jack's Family Tavern and Restaurant, a quintessential Millersville experience where you can rub elbows with locals, college students and tourists alike. You can find some really nice townhouses for rent in the Manor Oaks complex, all of which are relatively new construction.

Borough Center: With a great mix of owner-occupied houses alongside rental houses, and with some small apartment complexes and apartment buildings mixed in, this area is pretty diverse when it comes to types of housing. It's very convenient, with all of the small-town amenities -- grocery store, gas station, doctors, schools, restaurants -- all within walking distance. Walking, biking or by car, this neighborhood is great for those who want everything at their door step. Some options for food include Barn Door and Two Cousins Pizza.

Crossgates: Mostly owner-occupied, this area is the most expensive neighborhood in town, and it's not walkable too much at all. You might be able to find the odd rental here, and maybe even get lucky and find a furnished unit. The best part, though, is all housing units in this neighborhood are fairly new, and the Crossgates Golf Club is right there.

Living in Millersville

Millersville is a place where folks play together, with sports being a big deal in the region. Football and soccer are high on the list, even for adults. The top sport, though, seems to be golf -- and with a number of quality courses including Crossgates, Conestoga Country Club and Meadia Heights Golf Club all nearby, it's not hard to see why.

Millersville is also a community that is big on the outdoors, something that comes from the agricultural background. Hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, camping and more are normal activities, so if that sounds like a great way to spend a weekend, you'll find like-minded folks here. The Conestoga River cuts along the bottom of town, while the Susquehanna River is just to the west, both of which provide great fishing and boating -- always wear your life vest, though.

The borough is located in one of the most fertile areas in the country, and like many other agricultural communities in the area, Millersville is proud of the locally grown produce and locally raised goods. During the summer, head just south of town to the locally famous Corn Wagon for daily, fresh-picked corn. Or head just west to Washington Boro, which is renowned for having some of the juiciest tomatoes in the state. If you want to get everything all at once, the Millersville Farmers Market is open every Wednesday during the summer, while you can head in to the city of Lancaster to the country's oldest operating farmer's market, Lancaster Central Market, which features locally raised and produced goods from all throughout the county.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Millersville?
In Millersville, the median rent is $717 for a studio, $854 for a 1-bedroom, $1,076 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,379 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Millersville, check out our monthly Millersville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Millersville?
Some of the colleges located in the Millersville area include Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, and University of Delaware. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Millersville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Millersville from include Towson, Harrisburg, Cockeysville, Lancaster, and Newark.

Similar Pages

Millersville 1 BedroomsMillersville 2 Bedrooms
Millersville Apartments with BalconyMillersville Apartments with Parking
Millersville Pet Friendly Places