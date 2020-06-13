37 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA

Moving to Millersville

Timing is Everything

Never -- and we mean never -- try and do any sort of moving or apartment hunting when college is starting back up in fall. For two weekends a year, all of the major roads in and out of the town are backed up. The university's website will let you know which weekends are back-to-school weekends, so plan around them.

As far as lead time, you'll need at least two weeks, depending on how picky you want to be. Sure, you can find a place in two weeks or less if you need to find an apartment in Millersville right away, but you might get stuck in something you're not satisfied with. Also, the closer to the university you want to be, the more competitive the housing will be, and the longer the lead time will need to be.

Things to Take on your Search

With plenty of potential residents, including Lancaster residents who are gradually moving out of the city to the quieter suburbs, landlords can be choosy, so you'll want to be prepared when you embark on your apartment search. Make sure you have references available, as well as a few weeks of pay stubs and three months worth of rent set aside for a security deposit.

Any Quirks?

The good news is that most all of the quirks of Millersville are good for the renter. To begin with, apartments are quite spacious -- there are no 300-square-foot studio apartments here. Well, there might be, but they aren't the norm. Most apartments are two bedrooms apartments or larger, so if you want to split rent with a roommate or roommates, you can live quite cheap. Or you could convert one room into that walk-in closet you've always wanted. Prices are always relatively decent as well. They might be high for the immediate area, but in terms of the state or nationally, they're always towards the lower end.