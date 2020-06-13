37 Apartments for rent in Millersville, PA📍
Millersville is a small agricultural town that has been sprouting for over two centuries, and has grown into a major suburb of Lancaster, a large city just to the east. It is a town that is a bit dependent on the university, but not defined by it. A small town of just over 8,100, the population nearly doubles when school is in session. It still holds on to much of its agricultural background, and you'll even get a whiff of fertilizer on a warm spring day.
Timing is Everything
Never -- and we mean never -- try and do any sort of moving or apartment hunting when college is starting back up in fall. For two weekends a year, all of the major roads in and out of the town are backed up. The university's website will let you know which weekends are back-to-school weekends, so plan around them.
As far as lead time, you'll need at least two weeks, depending on how picky you want to be. Sure, you can find a place in two weeks or less if you need to find an apartment in Millersville right away, but you might get stuck in something you're not satisfied with. Also, the closer to the university you want to be, the more competitive the housing will be, and the longer the lead time will need to be.
Things to Take on your Search
With plenty of potential residents, including Lancaster residents who are gradually moving out of the city to the quieter suburbs, landlords can be choosy, so you'll want to be prepared when you embark on your apartment search. Make sure you have references available, as well as a few weeks of pay stubs and three months worth of rent set aside for a security deposit.
Any Quirks?
The good news is that most all of the quirks of Millersville are good for the renter. To begin with, apartments are quite spacious -- there are no 300-square-foot studio apartments here. Well, there might be, but they aren't the norm. Most apartments are two bedrooms apartments or larger, so if you want to split rent with a roommate or roommates, you can live quite cheap. Or you could convert one room into that walk-in closet you've always wanted. Prices are always relatively decent as well. They might be high for the immediate area, but in terms of the state or nationally, they're always towards the lower end.
Millersville has a handful of neighborhoods, that spread out like rings of a tree to show how Millersville has grown over the years. The buildings of the 19th century give way to those of the 21st as you leave the center of the borough.
Quaker Hills: The easternmost neighborhood in Millersville, it sits right up against Lancaster's city line. This is a completely residential neighborhood, with no commercial or retail, but an even mix of owner-occupied and rental properties. It is not easy to walk from this neighborhood to the rest of the neighborhoods, although you can walk up to some retail in Lancaster from here. This neighborhood has housing dating back to the mid to late 20th century, so you'll have reliable amenities.
Millersville University: This area is defined by the university itself, a handful of retail establishments, and lots of student housing. It's fairly walkable, but you'll need a car to get to any major retail or other businesses. The neighborhood does have the well-loved Jack's Family Tavern and Restaurant, a quintessential Millersville experience where you can rub elbows with locals, college students and tourists alike. You can find some really nice townhouses for rent in the Manor Oaks complex, all of which are relatively new construction.
Borough Center: With a great mix of owner-occupied houses alongside rental houses, and with some small apartment complexes and apartment buildings mixed in, this area is pretty diverse when it comes to types of housing. It's very convenient, with all of the small-town amenities -- grocery store, gas station, doctors, schools, restaurants -- all within walking distance. Walking, biking or by car, this neighborhood is great for those who want everything at their door step. Some options for food include Barn Door and Two Cousins Pizza.
Crossgates: Mostly owner-occupied, this area is the most expensive neighborhood in town, and it's not walkable too much at all. You might be able to find the odd rental here, and maybe even get lucky and find a furnished unit. The best part, though, is all housing units in this neighborhood are fairly new, and the Crossgates Golf Club is right there.
Millersville is a place where folks play together, with sports being a big deal in the region. Football and soccer are high on the list, even for adults. The top sport, though, seems to be golf -- and with a number of quality courses including Crossgates, Conestoga Country Club and Meadia Heights Golf Club all nearby, it's not hard to see why.
Millersville is also a community that is big on the outdoors, something that comes from the agricultural background. Hunting, fishing, boating, hiking, camping and more are normal activities, so if that sounds like a great way to spend a weekend, you'll find like-minded folks here. The Conestoga River cuts along the bottom of town, while the Susquehanna River is just to the west, both of which provide great fishing and boating -- always wear your life vest, though.
The borough is located in one of the most fertile areas in the country, and like many other agricultural communities in the area, Millersville is proud of the locally grown produce and locally raised goods. During the summer, head just south of town to the locally famous Corn Wagon for daily, fresh-picked corn. Or head just west to Washington Boro, which is renowned for having some of the juiciest tomatoes in the state. If you want to get everything all at once, the Millersville Farmers Market is open every Wednesday during the summer, while you can head in to the city of Lancaster to the country's oldest operating farmer's market, Lancaster Central Market, which features locally raised and produced goods from all throughout the county.