/
/
kent county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:26 AM
16 Apartments for rent in Kent County, MD📍
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21140 KANSAS AVENUE
21140 Kansas Avenue, Tolchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1568 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bath ranch with central air located in Tolchester Estates, just a few blocks away from Tolchester Marina and The Shanty Beach Bar. Available immediately.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
510 CANNON STREET
510 Cannon St, Chestertown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
Located just a short walk from Washington College and downtown shops, the Wilmer Park walking trail runs behind this home. $1200 fee covers both rent and all utilities except phone-TV-Internet.
Results within 5 miles of Kent County
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5002 BRIDGEPOINTE DR
5002 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Super nice, bright and clean townhouse located in a small development, minutes from the Bay Bridge. The large open great room has plenty of room to have a formal dining area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
721 CLOVERFIELDS DR
721 Cloverfields Drive, Stevensville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great CLOVERFIELDS Community near the bridge! Currently undergoing some updating in the Kitchen, Dining area and Great Room will be ready for move in by 6/24.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
131 RADCLIFFE ROAD
131 Radcliffe Road, Grasonville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Almost 800 square ft waterfront cottage above owners garage offers new wood floors, new carpet in the bedroom, new HVAC systems, nice size kitchen with table space that opens to living room. Enjoy your own yard space without the maintenance.
Results within 10 miles of Kent County
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
176 Liborio Drive
176 Liborio Drive, Middletown, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4000 sqft
Great rental in Middletown Village! - Great rental in Middletown Village ! This 3-4 bedroom 3.5 Bath Town Home is available immediately. The spacious townhouse has new carpets and freshly painted.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Perryman
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
$500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1551 Perryman Road Available 09/01/20 Studio Apartment in Perryman - Studio Apartment in Perryman. Unit is attached to the Perryman Store. Close to Rt 40, APG, Shopping, and more! Sorry, no pets allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
187 Engle Avenue
187 Engle Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom single family home with basement located in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a very large eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms, new carpet throughout house, basement
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
218 N COMMERCE STREET
218 North Commerce Street, Centreville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of IN TOWN living! Close to schools, restaurants, wharf, parks, and shopping. This home is one level living! New flooring throughout the home....just move right in!
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3377 AUGUSTINE HERMAN HIGHWAY
3377 Augustine Herman Highway, Cecil County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
4524 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 5+ Bedroom Farmhouse with an amazing view. The main floor provides a full kitchen, two living spaces, a mudroom with Washer/Dryer, a first-floor bedroom and full bath.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
733 ROBERTS STATION ROAD
733 Roberts Station Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2048 sqft
Enormous 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom brick rancher for rent! This home boasts large bedrooms, spacious living area, and even a separate dining area. A full, unfinished basement provides ample storage opportunity.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
309 BLUE BAY RD
309 Blue Bay Road, Queen Anne's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6550 sqft
Panoramic views of Chesapeake Bay & Bridge on 2.75 Kent Island acres. 180' of waterfront, 100' pier w/ lg deck & private tidal beach. Natural sunlight flows through this 4BR/4.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2605 HARRINGTON ROAD
2605 Harrington Road, Chester, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1852 sqft
OFFERED FULLY FURNISHED ONLY. Beautifully renovated ranch-style home on a spaciously open lot. Stunning kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Gorgeously refinished hardwood floors. Completely updated bathrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
235 TRACER DRIVE
235 Tracer Drive, Clayton, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1757 sqft
235 Tracer Drive is seeking a new tenant! This lovely home in Huntington Mills of Clayton, Delaware has three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and spacious indoor and outdoor spaces.
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
117 CREEKSIDE COMMONS COURT
117 Creekside Commons Court, Stevensville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Clean Pet friendly townhouse with small fenced in yard just minutes from the bridge. Very clean , hardwood floors, granite counters in large open kitchen. Steps to the water.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
62 FRANKLIN DR
62 Franklin Drive, Middletown, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome located in very convenient Millbranch at Greenlawn. This Middletown community, located in the highly sought after Appoquinimink School District, is just minutes from shopping and recreation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kent County area include University of Delaware, Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Anne Arundel Community College, and Baltimore City Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Baltimore, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Towson, and Ellicott City have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDWilmington, DEOdenton, MDNewark, DE
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDEdgewood, MDChestertown, MDChester, MDJoppatowne, MDRiverside, MDBowleys Quarters, MD