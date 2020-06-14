Apartment List
/
MD
/
glen burnie
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

476 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Burnie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 6/14 11AM - 12PM - EMAIL TTURNER@AHPM.BIZ FOR GUEST LIST. Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
404 King George Dr
404 King George Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
404 Kings George Dr is not only comforting but very surprising.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
106 STEVENS ROAD
106 Stevens Road, Glen Burnie, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
2220 sqft
Large family home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full baths with over 2200 square footage of living space! 2 bedrooms and full bath with shower on main level perfect for someone looking for No Steps. Hardwood flooring in living and dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2787 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466 Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
617 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
617 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1920 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHS IN CREEKSIDE COMMUNITY. STARTING WITH THE GROUND LEVEL FEATURES A BEDROOM, FULL BATHROOM. REC ROOM SITTING AREA AND A SLIDER TO A PRIVATE BACK YARD.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
726 RAVENWOOD DRIVE
726 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2192 sqft
Beautiful and Almost New luxurious Townhouse in Creekside Village. This is like living in a resort.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Riverside
2 Units Available
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of historic Federal Hill, 1111 Light Street Apartments puts you right in the center of everything! Whether youre out on the town or relaxing at home enjoying 1111 Light Streets community amenities, theres always
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
City Guide for Glen Burnie, MD

"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")

Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.

Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Burnie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Glen Burnie, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Burnie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Burnie 3 BedroomsGlen Burnie Accessible ApartmentsGlen Burnie Apartments under $1,000Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,100
Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,200Glen Burnie Apartments under $800Glen Burnie Apartments with BalconyGlen Burnie Apartments with GymGlen Burnie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Burnie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlen Burnie Apartments with Parking
Glen Burnie Apartments with PoolGlen Burnie Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Burnie Furnished ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College