476 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD with hardwood floors
"Let's go head over to Glen Burnie / The icicle lights are hanging on the houses all through town / Just the same as they was last year / No-one ever takes them down" - (Brent Hardesty, "Christmas in Glen Burnie")
Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Glen Burnie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.