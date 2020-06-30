7980 Solley Rd Unit A

Amenities

Lovely 4 BR/2 BA Single Family Home in Glen Burnie! Split level foyer with the main level of the home featuring wood flooring and bright natural light. Spacious living area that flows to the kitchen. The kitchen has updated countertops, appliances, and ample cabinetry for storage. Enjoy the convenience of a dining nook as well. There is immediate access to the huge deck which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Separate living area with recessed lighting and an accent wall. The master bedroom has a great closet space, and a private bath. There are two other bedrooms on this level as well as an updated hall bath. Enjoy the fully finished lower level of the home with an additional bedroom and full bath!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Patrick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-257-3617 or email PCooper@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



