6801 RAPID WATER WAY
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

6801 RAPID WATER WAY

6801 Rapid Water Way · No Longer Available
Location

6801 Rapid Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous unit on 2nd floor of the building with new flooring throughout the unit. New kitchen w/soft close cabinets, new carpeting and updated kitchen and bath. A must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have any available units?
6801 RAPID WATER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have?
Some of 6801 RAPID WATER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 RAPID WATER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6801 RAPID WATER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 RAPID WATER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY offer parking?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have a pool?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY has units with dishwashers.

