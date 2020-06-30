Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 6801 RAPID WATER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
6801 RAPID WATER WAY
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6801 RAPID WATER WAY
6801 Rapid Water Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6801 Rapid Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous unit on 2nd floor of the building with new flooring throughout the unit. New kitchen w/soft close cabinets, new carpeting and updated kitchen and bath. A must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have any available units?
6801 RAPID WATER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glen Burnie, MD
.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glen Burnie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have?
Some of 6801 RAPID WATER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6801 RAPID WATER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6801 RAPID WATER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 RAPID WATER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie
.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY offer parking?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have a pool?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have accessible units?
No, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 RAPID WATER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 RAPID WATER WAY has units with dishwashers.
