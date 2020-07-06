Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6504 Tapwood Ct Available 11/01/19 Available November-Spacious 2 Car Garaged Townhome w Master Suite - Rare 3 bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage and Upper level Master Suite.



Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a four story Townhome with two-car garage. Home Features include, spacious eat-in kitchen with Balcony, large living room, family room, Bedroom level laundry, and a huge master suite.

Master suite features include, master Bath with separate soaking tub and shower.

Community Amenities include, Outdoor Swimming, Playground and more.



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.



Approval process: All adults must apply separately with credit scores of 650 or higher.



(RLNE5191633)