Glen Burnie, MD
6504 Tapwood Ct
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

6504 Tapwood Ct

6504 Tapwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Tapwood Court, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6504 Tapwood Ct Available 11/01/19 Available November-Spacious 2 Car Garaged Townhome w Master Suite - Rare 3 bedroom 2 Bath Townhome with 2 car garage and Upper level Master Suite.

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a four story Townhome with two-car garage. Home Features include, spacious eat-in kitchen with Balcony, large living room, family room, Bedroom level laundry, and a huge master suite.
Master suite features include, master Bath with separate soaking tub and shower.
Community Amenities include, Outdoor Swimming, Playground and more.

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.

Approval process: All adults must apply separately with credit scores of 650 or higher.

(RLNE5191633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Tapwood Ct have any available units?
6504 Tapwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6504 Tapwood Ct have?
Some of 6504 Tapwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6504 Tapwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Tapwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Tapwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6504 Tapwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6504 Tapwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6504 Tapwood Ct offers parking.
Does 6504 Tapwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Tapwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Tapwood Ct have a pool?
No, 6504 Tapwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Tapwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6504 Tapwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Tapwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Tapwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

