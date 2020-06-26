311 White Oak Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Glen Burnie
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Come check out this spacious townhome that is only two years old in a gated community! Features three master suites, with one being on the entry level of the home! Beautiful kitchen that opens to the living area and deck! Move-In ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 311 WHITE OAK WAY have any available units?
311 WHITE OAK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.