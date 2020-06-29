All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 211 A st sw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
211 A st sw
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

211 A st sw

211 A Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

211 A Street Southwest, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment Glen Burnie - Property Id: 225812

Spacious, sun-filled 2 bedroom apartment in a prime location. Apartment is conveniently located with access to all major highways, shopping, and entertainment. Only minutes to Marley Station and the Glen Burnie Mall and a quick commute to downtown Baltimore, the Inner Harbor, BWI Airport and the Light Rail. There are also several bus lines within short walking distance of unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225812
Property Id 225812

(RLNE5574707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 A st sw have any available units?
211 A st sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 A st sw have?
Some of 211 A st sw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 A st sw currently offering any rent specials?
211 A st sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 A st sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 A st sw is pet friendly.
Does 211 A st sw offer parking?
No, 211 A st sw does not offer parking.
Does 211 A st sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 A st sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 A st sw have a pool?
No, 211 A st sw does not have a pool.
Does 211 A st sw have accessible units?
No, 211 A st sw does not have accessible units.
Does 211 A st sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 A st sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College