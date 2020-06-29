211 A st sw

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 Bedroom apartment Glen Burnie



Spacious, sun-filled 2 bedroom apartment in a prime location. Apartment is conveniently located with access to all major highways, shopping, and entertainment. Only minutes to Marley Station and the Glen Burnie Mall and a quick commute to downtown Baltimore, the Inner Harbor, BWI Airport and the Light Rail. There are also several bus lines within short walking distance of unit.

