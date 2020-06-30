113 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice Detached home in heart of Olde Glen Burnie, it does have another 1 Br apartment rented out on first floor, Large rooms, Master bedroom with Master Bath, private front screened porch, shared rear screened porch, completely private entrances, Landlord pays gas/electric and water, you have use of the whole yard except side entry for apartment. Walk to courthouse, skating rink, shopping, Anne Arundel Community College GB Campus. large unfinished basement with outside entry for laundry and storage.