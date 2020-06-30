All apartments in Glen Burnie
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

113 CENTRAL AVENUE

113 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Central Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice Detached home in heart of Olde Glen Burnie, it does have another 1 Br apartment rented out on first floor, Large rooms, Master bedroom with Master Bath, private front screened porch, shared rear screened porch, completely private entrances, Landlord pays gas/electric and water, you have use of the whole yard except side entry for apartment. Walk to courthouse, skating rink, shopping, Anne Arundel Community College GB Campus. large unfinished basement with outside entry for laundry and storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have any available units?
113 CENTRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 113 CENTRAL AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 CENTRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 CENTRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 CENTRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 CENTRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 CENTRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

