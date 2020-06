Amenities

This beautiful home features 3br/2fb/2hb, a fully finished walk out basement with a large rec. room and fireplace. Enjoy the eat in kitchen with hardwood floors on the main level, sliding glass door leading to deck which overlooks lake and bike trail. Close to shopping and entertainment and highway. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!