All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 7 Whitechurch Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
7 Whitechurch Ct
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:08 PM

7 Whitechurch Ct

7 Whitechurch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7 Whitechurch Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA in Germantown. Spacious main living area with laminate hardwood floors. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, custom tiled backsplash and plenty of cabinet space for storage. There is additional open living space 1st level of the home. A master bedroom with great closet space and an additional bedroom on this level. There is a shared full hall bath that has updated fixtures.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5163404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have any available units?
7 Whitechurch Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 7 Whitechurch Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Whitechurch Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Whitechurch Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Whitechurch Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct offer parking?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have a pool?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Whitechurch Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Whitechurch Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America