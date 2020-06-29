7 Whitechurch Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA in Germantown. Spacious main living area with laminate hardwood floors. The kitchen has a breakfast nook, custom tiled backsplash and plenty of cabinet space for storage. There is additional open living space 1st level of the home. A master bedroom with great closet space and an additional bedroom on this level. There is a shared full hall bath that has updated fixtures.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5163404)