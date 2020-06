Amenities

VERY CHARMING TH with NEW GRANITE COUNTERS on cul-de-sac, spacious table space kitchen, hardwood floors on main level, large deck, and large finished basement with fireplace and walk out to patio under deck. *** Walk 1 block to huge lake and walking paths and seconds to downtown Germantown Shops and restaurants. ** ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the General/Agent to Agent Remarks. NO PETS!