Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate, just painted, carpet cleaned, light and bright in pristine condition 3 level townhouse with a 1 car garage. Close to I-270, easy commute yet on quiet cul-de-sac. NO SMOKERS or PETS. $60.00 application fee per adult, certified funds, GCAAR application, fenced rear yard backs to common area and trees, deck off kitchen, large master bedroom with walk in closet.....A MUST SEE!!!