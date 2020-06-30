40 STONEY POINT CT

Amenities
Beautiful and Bright one-level end unit townhome. One shared wall, and no neighbors above or below. Pretty laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large living room with wall-mounted tv. Dining room with sliding door to fully fenced backyard and shed. Tasteful kitchen with newer appliances, including built-in microwave, range, fridge. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Renovated bathroom. Washer dryer convenient to bedroom. 4 closets provide plentiful storage. One assigned parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. $25 pool membership available. Conveniently located to I-270, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, as well as shops and restaurants.