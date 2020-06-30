All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

40 STONEY POINT CT

40 Stoney Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

40 Stoney Point Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful and Bright one-level end unit townhome. One shared wall, and no neighbors above or below. Pretty laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout. Large living room with wall-mounted tv. Dining room with sliding door to fully fenced backyard and shed. Tasteful kitchen with newer appliances, including built-in microwave, range, fridge. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Renovated bathroom. Washer dryer convenient to bedroom. 4 closets provide plentiful storage. One assigned parking spot and plenty of visitor parking. $25 pool membership available. Conveniently located to I-270, Montgomery College, Holy Cross Hospital, as well as shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 STONEY POINT CT have any available units?
40 STONEY POINT CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 STONEY POINT CT have?
Some of 40 STONEY POINT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 STONEY POINT CT currently offering any rent specials?
40 STONEY POINT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 STONEY POINT CT pet-friendly?
No, 40 STONEY POINT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 40 STONEY POINT CT offer parking?
Yes, 40 STONEY POINT CT offers parking.
Does 40 STONEY POINT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 STONEY POINT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 STONEY POINT CT have a pool?
Yes, 40 STONEY POINT CT has a pool.
Does 40 STONEY POINT CT have accessible units?
No, 40 STONEY POINT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 40 STONEY POINT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 STONEY POINT CT has units with dishwashers.
