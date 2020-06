Amenities

Renovated patio unit that offers 2 bd,2 full ba,new counter-tops, recently painted, newer cabinets, wood flooring, W/D,appliances. These condo's at Waters House are sought after for their ideal location, easy access to I - 270, restaurants, shopping, and are well known for their exceptionally well-kept grounds. This community offers two pools, basketball/tennis courts and tot lots. A must see!