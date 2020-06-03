All apartments in Germantown
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

20409 ALDERLEAF TER

20409 Alderleaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE)

(RLNE4186642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have any available units?
20409 ALDERLEAF TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20409 ALDERLEAF TER currently offering any rent specials?
20409 ALDERLEAF TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20409 ALDERLEAF TER pet-friendly?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER offer parking?
Yes, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does offer parking.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have a pool?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does not have a pool.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have accessible units?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does not have accessible units.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20409 ALDERLEAF TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 20409 ALDERLEAF TER does not have units with air conditioning.
