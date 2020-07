Amenities

The perfect rental! This spacious end unit 4 BR 3.5 BA TH in sought after Neelsville Estates features gleaming hardwoods, gas fireplace, granite countertop, SS appliances, eat in kitchen, W/W carpet in upper bedrooms, finished basement with full bath and laundry, and a large deck. Super convenient, located near 355 and 270. Close to Wegmans, Home Depot, Target, etc. Must see. Agent related to owner.