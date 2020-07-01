20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming updated condo with new pergo flooring throughout, fresh paint, eat in kitchen & separate dining room, balcony off living room, fireplace, 2 large closets in master bedroom. Close to public transportation, shopping, Wegmans, Milestone Shopping Center, 270, restaurants, Kentlands, Rio, Crown and more... ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!