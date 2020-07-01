All apartments in Germantown
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE

20323 Beaconfield Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20323 Beaconfield Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming updated condo with new pergo flooring throughout, fresh paint, eat in kitchen & separate dining room, balcony off living room, fireplace, 2 large closets in master bedroom. Close to public transportation, shopping, Wegmans, Milestone Shopping Center, 270, restaurants, Kentlands, Rio, Crown and more... ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have any available units?
20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have?
Some of 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20323 BEACONFIELD TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.

