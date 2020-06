Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 level TH with walk out lower level, private fenced rear yard with stone patio, garage, table space kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas stove. Renovated baths. Spacious deck--view of trees. Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings. Wood burning FP lower level. Bay window in kitchen. Convientantly located near shopping, resturants, and I-270. Don't miss this one! 700 min credit score and good income. Sorry, no pets or smoking, please.