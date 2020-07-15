All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:06 AM

20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302

20257 Shipley Terrace · (866) 677-6937
Location

20257 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Resort living in Lakeview community! This top floor unit backs to tranquil wooded area around Lake Churchill. With spacious living area and cozy rooms, a fire place and a well appointed private balcony overlooking the deep forest, this unit provides you with all the relaxation you are looking for. Close to major commute and the MARC train, shopping, and parks. Community amenities include walking trails, tennis courts, outdoor pool, clubhouse, and a lake in walking distance. New dish washer. Apply online today (please request application link from listing agent)Parking: $25 application fee for assigned space, up to two spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have any available units?
20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have?
Some of 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 currently offering any rent specials?
20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 pet-friendly?
No, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 offer parking?
Yes, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 offers parking.
Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have a pool?
Yes, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 has a pool.
Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have accessible units?
No, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302 has units with dishwashers.
