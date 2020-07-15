20257 SHIPLEY TER #5-A-302

Amenities

Resort living in Lakeview community! This top floor unit backs to tranquil wooded area around Lake Churchill. With spacious living area and cozy rooms, a fire place and a well appointed private balcony overlooking the deep forest, this unit provides you with all the relaxation you are looking for. Close to major commute and the MARC train, shopping, and parks. Community amenities include walking trails, tennis courts, outdoor pool, clubhouse, and a lake in walking distance. New dish washer. Apply online today (please request application link from listing agent)Parking: $25 application fee for assigned space, up to two spaces