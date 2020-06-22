20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground pool

LIMITED TIME PROMO $450 OFF ON 1ST MONTH RENT - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condo situated in the Lakeview subdivision in Germantown. Washer and dryer in unit.



Top floor, one level condo of a 3 story building. No noisy upstairs neighbors to worry about.



Features balcony, wood burning fireplace and beautiful, private view.



Home backs up to woods with playground/park area. Close to Lake Churchill, Blackhill Regional Park, and Little Seneca Lake and hiking trails.



Located in area close to all amenities, such as shopping,parks, major routes, and public transportation.