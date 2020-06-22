All apartments in Germantown
20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302
20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302

20253 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20253 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
LIMITED TIME PROMO $450 OFF ON 1ST MONTH RENT - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath condo situated in the Lakeview subdivision in Germantown. Washer and dryer in unit.

Top floor, one level condo of a 3 story building. No noisy upstairs neighbors to worry about.

Features balcony, wood burning fireplace and beautiful, private view.

Home backs up to woods with playground/park area. Close to Lake Churchill, Blackhill Regional Park, and Little Seneca Lake and hiking trails.

Located in area close to all amenities, such as shopping,parks, major routes, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have any available units?
20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have?
Some of 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 currently offering any rent specials?
20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 pet-friendly?
No, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 offer parking?
No, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 does not offer parking.
Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have a pool?
Yes, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 has a pool.
Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have accessible units?
No, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20253 Shipley Ter Apt 302 has units with dishwashers.
