Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

20249 Shipley Terrace #101

20249 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20249 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
2 Bed 2 Bath - Germantown Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in Germantown, MD. Once inside you will find vinyl plank floors throughout the living room that features a wood-burning fireplace. Off of the kitchen is a spacious eat-in kitchen with a gas range, dishwasher, vent hood, disposal, and plenty of cabinet space.
On the other end of the condo are 2 full bathrooms, and 2 spacious bedrooms.
Best of all this condo has it own rear deck that leads down to a private wood area that leads down to a lake.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Laundry: Stacked washer dryer in unit
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Parking: 2 parking spaces included.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Commutabilty:
- Ride On - A public bus system has about 20 bus routes and operates the Germantown Transit Center
- MARC Train Provides commuter rail service to Washington DC on the Brunswick Line
- Metrorail The closest Metro station is Shady Grove in Gaithersburg (10 miles)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Location:
Located just 25 miles northwest of Washington, DC, along I-270. Nearby communities include Gaithersburg, Boyds, Montgomery Village, Darnestown, Clarksburg, and Damascus. Germantown is located on the northern end of the county near the Frederick County line.

Living in Germantown provides convenient access to shopping and restaurants within the six villages. You can also find cultural hubs like the Black Rock Center for the Arts, a venue that hosts theater and musical performances, as well as visual art exhibits. They even offer classes in the arts for children and adults. In terms of outdoor activities, the Great Seneca Stream Valley Park is a lush, beautiful park home to many forest trails for hiking and mountain biking.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Lease Terms:
- 50 application fee required
- 1-month security deposit required
- Min 12-month lease
- Tenant responsible for electric
- Pets are not accepted

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5290751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have any available units?
20249 Shipley Terrace #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have?
Some of 20249 Shipley Terrace #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 currently offering any rent specials?
20249 Shipley Terrace #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 pet-friendly?
No, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 offer parking?
Yes, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 offers parking.
Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have a pool?
No, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 does not have a pool.
Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have accessible units?
No, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20249 Shipley Terrace #101 has units with dishwashers.

