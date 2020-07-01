20249 Shipley Terrace #101

Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath - Germantown Condo - Washer/Dryer In Unit - This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in Germantown, MD. Once inside you will find vinyl plank floors throughout the living room that features a wood-burning fireplace. Off of the kitchen is a spacious eat-in kitchen with a gas range, dishwasher, vent hood, disposal, and plenty of cabinet space.

On the other end of the condo are 2 full bathrooms, and 2 spacious bedrooms.

Best of all this condo has it own rear deck that leads down to a private wood area that leads down to a lake.

Laundry: Stacked washer dryer in unit

Parking: 2 parking spaces included.

Commutabilty:

- Ride On - A public bus system has about 20 bus routes and operates the Germantown Transit Center

- MARC Train Provides commuter rail service to Washington DC on the Brunswick Line

- Metrorail The closest Metro station is Shady Grove in Gaithersburg (10 miles)

Location:

Located just 25 miles northwest of Washington, DC, along I-270. Nearby communities include Gaithersburg, Boyds, Montgomery Village, Darnestown, Clarksburg, and Damascus. Germantown is located on the northern end of the county near the Frederick County line.



Living in Germantown provides convenient access to shopping and restaurants within the six villages. You can also find cultural hubs like the Black Rock Center for the Arts, a venue that hosts theater and musical performances, as well as visual art exhibits. They even offer classes in the arts for children and adults. In terms of outdoor activities, the Great Seneca Stream Valley Park is a lush, beautiful park home to many forest trails for hiking and mountain biking.

Lease Terms:

- 50 application fee required

- 1-month security deposit required

- Min 12-month lease

- Tenant responsible for electric

- Pets are not accepted



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5290751)