Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE

20229 Shipley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20229 Shipley Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
GREAT CONDO in EXCELLENT shape, WELL MAINTAINED AND CLEAN!!!!! FIREPLACE, Large table space kit. washer & dyer in unit, water included. Seconds to shops and restaurants and easy access to 270. Updated kitchen counter * We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have any available units?
20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20229 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
