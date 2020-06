Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Quiet and Private first floor level .. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Close to all the amenities that are offered in Germantown. Nearby Milestone offers even more options from shopping to dining. Close to Route 270 from Father Hurley Boulevard or Route 118 exits. Available immediately, Call Debra or Gail for a showing.