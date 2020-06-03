All apartments in Germantown
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE

19975 Dunstable Cir · No Longer Available
Location

19975 Dunstable Cir, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this large end unit Condo townhouse featuring 2 level entry foyer, 2 Master Bedrooms,2.5 Bath, fireplace, garage parking, and a deck conveniently located close to 355, I270, Montgomery College, shopping. Freshly painted and move in ready! $45 application fee.Beautiful stylish townhome/condo with New Carpet throughout,Recessed Lighting, wood burning fireplace in living room, tile flooring & vaulted ceilings in table space kitchen, huge walk in closet in master, patio off living room.Gorgeous and cozy Condo located in Scenery Pointe Community, filled with tons of natural sunlight.~ renovated garage 3-level condo townhouse in great condition! End unit with side windows, New Carpet, new paint, kitchen ,separate dining Rm, Large living room with fireplace, private patio, separate laundry RM, Truly maintenance free, plenty parking, ready to move in! Exterior maintenance included in HOA, no mowing, Combo-lock box

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have any available units?
19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
