19975 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this large end unit Condo townhouse featuring 2 level entry foyer, 2 Master Bedrooms,2.5 Bath, fireplace, garage parking, and a deck conveniently located close to 355, I270, Montgomery College, shopping. Freshly painted and move in ready! $45 application fee.Beautiful stylish townhome/condo with New Carpet throughout,Recessed Lighting, wood burning fireplace in living room, tile flooring & vaulted ceilings in table space kitchen, huge walk in closet in master, patio off living room.Gorgeous and cozy Condo located in Scenery Pointe Community, filled with tons of natural sunlight.~ renovated garage 3-level condo townhouse in great condition! End unit with side windows, New Carpet, new paint, kitchen ,separate dining Rm, Large living room with fireplace, private patio, separate laundry RM, Truly maintenance free, plenty parking, ready to move in! Exterior maintenance included in HOA, no mowing, Combo-lock box