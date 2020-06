Amenities

Beautiful stylish townhome/condo with wood floors throughout, crown molding, wood burning fireplace in living room, tile flooring & vaulted ceilings in table space kitchen, huge walk in closet in master and garage parking. Close to Milestone Shopping center, Wegmans, 270 and public transportation. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!