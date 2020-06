Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

19904 Stoney Point Way Available 11/01/19 WONDERFULLY APPOINTED TOWNHOME - THIS TOWNHOME SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!!!



OWNER HAS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED THE HOME AND HAS COMPLETED SOME UPGRADES!!!



NEW ECONOMICAL HVAC SYSTEM, SOME NEWER APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT AND UPDATES IN THE BATHROOMS!!!



VERY LARGE TWO LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS!!! THE MAIN LEVEL HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN!!! THERE IS A PATIO DOOR THAT LEADS TO THE BACKYARD!!!



OWNER CAN LEAVE FURNITURE SO LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE SOME OF IT TO CONVEY!!!



(RLNE5156852)