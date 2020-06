Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

SPACIOUS 3 BDRMS.3 LEVELS. THIS HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH MANY UPDATES THROUGHOUT. HOUSE HAS HOME WARRANTY FROM FIRST AMERICAN HOME PROTECTION.KITCHEN HAS NEWER APLIANCES . GOOD CARPET, GOOD PAINT AND A BRAND NEW RENOVATED MASTER BATH. GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION!UNLIMITED PARKING, Gorgeous 3 finished level TH with laminate hardwoods on main. contemporary floor plan. renovated bathrooms. Located seconds to shops, stores and restaurants and easy 270 access. *Pets allowed case by case with $50 additional rent. AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please