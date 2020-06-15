19801 Larentia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool tennis court

Great Location, near shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, hospital, and more! You will love the new hardwood floors in this end unit. It has a freshly painted private deck and is ready to move in! A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community is for rent. It is spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community



Surroundings:

-walking distance to shopping center

- a few minutes to Wal-Mart, HomeDepo

- very close to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355



Community amenities:

- pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts



Rent is $1499 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. The house will be available now. Please call (240-328-2170) for an appointment.



(RLNE1639817)