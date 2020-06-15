All apartments in Germantown
19801 Larentia Dr
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:14 PM

19801 Larentia Dr

19801 Larentia Drive · (240) 328-2170
Location

19801 Larentia Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1499 · Avail. now

$1,499

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Great Location, near shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, hospital, and more! You will love the new hardwood floors in this end unit. It has a freshly painted private deck and is ready to move in! A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community is for rent. It is spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community

Surroundings:
-walking distance to shopping center
- a few minutes to Wal-Mart, HomeDepo
- very close to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355

Community amenities:
- pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts

Rent is $1499 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. The house will be available now. Please call (240-328-2170) for an appointment.

(RLNE1639817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19801 Larentia Dr have any available units?
19801 Larentia Dr has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19801 Larentia Dr have?
Some of 19801 Larentia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19801 Larentia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19801 Larentia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19801 Larentia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19801 Larentia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19801 Larentia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19801 Larentia Dr does offer parking.
Does 19801 Larentia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19801 Larentia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19801 Larentia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19801 Larentia Dr has a pool.
Does 19801 Larentia Dr have accessible units?
No, 19801 Larentia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19801 Larentia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19801 Larentia Dr has units with dishwashers.
