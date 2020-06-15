19801 Larentia Dr

Amenities
Great Location, near shopping mall, restaurants, public transportation, hospital, and more! You will love the new hardwood floors in this end unit. It has a freshly painted private deck and is ready to move in! A gorgeous townhouse in a very safe and quiet community is for rent. It is spacious and comfortable for two to four people. A playground for children, a swimming pool, and tennis courts are provided by community
Surroundings:
-walking distance to shopping center
- a few minutes to Wal-Mart, HomeDepo
- very close to highway (Interstate 270) & MD Rt. 355
Community amenities:
- pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts
Rent is $1499 / month, one year lease, and one or two month security deposit depending on Credit and background check. The house will be available now. Please call (240-328-2170) for an appointment.
(RLNE1639817)