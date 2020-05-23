19725 Teakwood Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3 level townhouse with all new carpets and paint. - This townhouse has a great set-up! Main level has a nice kitchen with room for a small table, as well as the living area and a lovely powder room. Second floor has 2 good-size bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Go up to the top floor where the entire area is a master bedroom with a large en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.



House has hardwood floors in main level and all new carpets in upper 2 levels. Front patio has been re-done and a new deck installed - - beautiful and easy to maintain!



No pets please. Good credit and rental history.



HOA is as part of Willow Cover Manor Condominium.



No Pets Allowed



