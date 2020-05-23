All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19725 Teakwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19725 Teakwood Cir
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

19725 Teakwood Cir

19725 Teakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19725 Teakwood Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious 3 level townhouse with all new carpets and paint. - This townhouse has a great set-up! Main level has a nice kitchen with room for a small table, as well as the living area and a lovely powder room. Second floor has 2 good-size bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Go up to the top floor where the entire area is a master bedroom with a large en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet.

House has hardwood floors in main level and all new carpets in upper 2 levels. Front patio has been re-done and a new deck installed - - beautiful and easy to maintain!

No pets please. Good credit and rental history.

HOA is as part of Willow Cover Manor Condominium.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5121301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19725 Teakwood Cir have any available units?
19725 Teakwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19725 Teakwood Cir have?
Some of 19725 Teakwood Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19725 Teakwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
19725 Teakwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19725 Teakwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19725 Teakwood Cir offer parking?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 19725 Teakwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19725 Teakwood Cir have a pool?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 19725 Teakwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 19725 Teakwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 19725 Teakwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America