19707 MAYCREST WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME! Stunning, Gorgeous and Spacious Brick Front Colonial Home located on cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after Kings Square. Freshly painted, cathedral ceilings distinguish this highly livable floor plan. Beautiful hardwood floor with formal living room, family living room with fireplace, and separate dining area. Kitchen comes with gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with soaking tub & separate shower newly upgraded with marble tiles. Custom "his" and "hers" closets in master suite and other bedrooms with lots of space. 100% Fully finished basement(1,000 SF) with bedroom, living area and full bathroom with walk-out to beautifully maintained fenced yard. Finished deck, Storage shed. Accessible to highways, within minutes to 355 and I-270. Good credit and Long term lease desired. Please Remove Shoes and Turn Off ALL Lights - Thank You!