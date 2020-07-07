All apartments in Germantown
Location

19707 Maycrest Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VOUCHERS ARE WELCOME! Stunning, Gorgeous and Spacious Brick Front Colonial Home located on cul-de-sac in the highly sought-after Kings Square. Freshly painted, cathedral ceilings distinguish this highly livable floor plan. Beautiful hardwood floor with formal living room, family living room with fireplace, and separate dining area. Kitchen comes with gas stove, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with soaking tub & separate shower newly upgraded with marble tiles. Custom "his" and "hers" closets in master suite and other bedrooms with lots of space. 100% Fully finished basement(1,000 SF) with bedroom, living area and full bathroom with walk-out to beautifully maintained fenced yard. Finished deck, Storage shed. Accessible to highways, within minutes to 355 and I-270. Good credit and Long term lease desired. Please Remove Shoes and Turn Off ALL Lights - Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have any available units?
19707 MAYCREST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have?
Some of 19707 MAYCREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19707 MAYCREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19707 MAYCREST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19707 MAYCREST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 19707 MAYCREST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 19707 MAYCREST WAY offers parking.
Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19707 MAYCREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have a pool?
No, 19707 MAYCREST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 19707 MAYCREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 19707 MAYCREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19707 MAYCREST WAY has units with dishwashers.

