Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool 24hr maintenance

19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) Available 08/01/20 Captivating 2 Bedroom Unit in Germantown! - Captivating 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Unit in Germantown! Come into this home's inviting living area with the neutral colored interior, wall to wall carpeting throughout the whole unit, a decorative fireplace, and great natural light, perfect fr entertaining. Enjoy delicious food in its separate dining room and a beautiful galley style kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and all black appliances. Its pastel-colored spacious bedrooms boast of updated lighting and lots of closet space. Relax in its modern updated bathrooms with gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures.



Take advantage of the community pool and gym.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



