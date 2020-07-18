All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404)

19606 Galway Bay Circle · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19606 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) · Avail. Aug 1

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) Available 08/01/20 Captivating 2 Bedroom Unit in Germantown! - Captivating 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Unit in Germantown! Come into this home's inviting living area with the neutral colored interior, wall to wall carpeting throughout the whole unit, a decorative fireplace, and great natural light, perfect fr entertaining. Enjoy delicious food in its separate dining room and a beautiful galley style kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and all black appliances. Its pastel-colored spacious bedrooms boast of updated lighting and lots of closet space. Relax in its modern updated bathrooms with gorgeously tiled floors and bath enclosures.

Take advantage of the community pool and gym.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email SDonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

(RLNE5873212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have any available units?
19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have?
Some of 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404)'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) currently offering any rent specials?
19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) pet-friendly?
Yes, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) is pet friendly.
Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) offer parking?
No, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) does not offer parking.
Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have a pool?
Yes, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) has a pool.
Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have accessible units?
No, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) does not have accessible units.
Does 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) have units with dishwashers?
No, 19606 Galway Bay Cir (Apt 404) does not have units with dishwashers.
