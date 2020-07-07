All apartments in Germantown
Last updated November 23 2019

19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE

19542 Twinflower Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19542 Twinflower Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely and cozy end unit townhome located in popular Middlebrook Commons community. The home features 2-3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 3 level finished. There are 2 spacious hardwood flooring bedroom on the upper level, accompanied by 2 full bathroom of ceramic tile and floor. Going down to the entry level, you will find the hardwood covered the whole level. The remodeled kitchen comprises of cherrywood cabinet, granite countertop, built-in microwave, electric oven range, ice-maker refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposer, and pantry. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and has slider window door to outside deck. The lower level has space which can be used as family room or 3rd bedroom. The 3rd bathroom adds extra convenience for overnight staying families or friends. The walkout leads to exterior deck and concrete patio. The HVAC, washer and dryer have been replaced in 2013. The kitchen and the flooring are about few years of age. House is easy access to major commutes, shopping, eateries, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have any available units?
19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have?
Some of 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

