19542 TWINFLOWER CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely and cozy end unit townhome located in popular Middlebrook Commons community. The home features 2-3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 3 level finished. There are 2 spacious hardwood flooring bedroom on the upper level, accompanied by 2 full bathroom of ceramic tile and floor. Going down to the entry level, you will find the hardwood covered the whole level. The remodeled kitchen comprises of cherrywood cabinet, granite countertop, built-in microwave, electric oven range, ice-maker refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposer, and pantry. Dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and has slider window door to outside deck. The lower level has space which can be used as family room or 3rd bedroom. The 3rd bathroom adds extra convenience for overnight staying families or friends. The walkout leads to exterior deck and concrete patio. The HVAC, washer and dryer have been replaced in 2013. The kitchen and the flooring are about few years of age. House is easy access to major commutes, shopping, eateries, etc.