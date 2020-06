Amenities

pet friendly parking guest parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Good price in a desirable location. Shopping centres, restaurants are in walking distance. Easy to access main streets. The apartment is in very clean and good condition. 2 residential parking and 1 guest parking are included in the rent. $50/permit if lost. $75 application fee. Pets are allowed and the pet deposit is $350/pet.