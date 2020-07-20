All apartments in Germantown
19207 Misty Meadow Ter

19207 Misty Meadow Terrace
Location

19207 Misty Meadow Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

Misty Meadow - Property Id: 130306

Cozy 2 level townhome in Gunners Lake Village. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 2 assigned parking w/ plenty of visitors parking as well. Sliding door in living room leads to deck out back. New laminate flooring in living room and new hardwood for stairs. Close to Gunners Lake w/ walking trails. Community has pool, tot lots, and tennis courts. Walking distance to Lancaster County Dutch Market.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130306
Property Id 130306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have any available units?
19207 Misty Meadow Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have?
Some of 19207 Misty Meadow Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19207 Misty Meadow Ter currently offering any rent specials?
19207 Misty Meadow Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19207 Misty Meadow Ter pet-friendly?
No, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter offer parking?
Yes, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter offers parking.
Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have a pool?
Yes, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter has a pool.
Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have accessible units?
No, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 19207 Misty Meadow Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19207 Misty Meadow Ter has units with dishwashers.
