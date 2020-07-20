19207 Misty Meadow Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Misty Meadow - Property Id: 130306



Cozy 2 level townhome in Gunners Lake Village. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 2 assigned parking w/ plenty of visitors parking as well. Sliding door in living room leads to deck out back. New laminate flooring in living room and new hardwood for stairs. Close to Gunners Lake w/ walking trails. Community has pool, tot lots, and tennis courts. Walking distance to Lancaster County Dutch Market.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4959824)