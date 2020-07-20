19207 Misty Meadow Ter

Amenities
Misty Meadow - Property Id: 130306
Cozy 2 level townhome in Gunners Lake Village. 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, and 2 assigned parking w/ plenty of visitors parking as well. Sliding door in living room leads to deck out back. New laminate flooring in living room and new hardwood for stairs. Close to Gunners Lake w/ walking trails. Community has pool, tot lots, and tennis courts. Walking distance to Lancaster County Dutch Market.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130306
No Pets Allowed
