19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE

Gorgeous, professionally-designed and renovated 3 bedroom townhome with huge, private master suite on top level in prestigious Manchester Farms community. Main level is contemporary open concept with beautiful living space and eat-in gourmet kitchen. Two bedrooms, full bath, and in-home laundry room located on 2nd level. Fantastic top-ranked public schools - McNair Elementary rated 9 out of 10. Membership to the largest private swimming pool in Montgomery County is included just next door! Also included are tennis courts, tot lots, & walking trails. Minutes away from 1-270, Marc train, shopping, Germantown Town Center, Clarksburg Outlets, and hiking trails of Black Hill Regional Park, Little Seneca Lake and more. Available fully-furnished as shown in photos for added monthly rent. Move-in ready - must see today, this won~t last! $39 fee per applicant, copy of 2 recent paystubs & photo IDs. No pets