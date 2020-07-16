All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE

19009 Crosstie Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

19009 Crosstie Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous, professionally-designed and renovated 3 bedroom townhome with huge, private master suite on top level in prestigious Manchester Farms community. Main level is contemporary open concept with beautiful living space and eat-in gourmet kitchen. Two bedrooms, full bath, and in-home laundry room located on 2nd level. Fantastic top-ranked public schools - McNair Elementary rated 9 out of 10. Membership to the largest private swimming pool in Montgomery County is included just next door! Also included are tennis courts, tot lots, & walking trails. Minutes away from 1-270, Marc train, shopping, Germantown Town Center, Clarksburg Outlets, and hiking trails of Black Hill Regional Park, Little Seneca Lake and more. Available fully-furnished as shown in photos for added monthly rent. Move-in ready - must see today, this won~t last! $39 fee per applicant, copy of 2 recent paystubs & photo IDs. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have any available units?
19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have?
Some of 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19009 CROSSTIE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGermantown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America