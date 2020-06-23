All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE

19006 Mediterranean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19006 Mediterranean Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderfully well maintained townhouse, sun-filled brick front, with attached garage. Gas fireplace Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floor in the main level. Easy access to I 270 shops & restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have any available units?
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
