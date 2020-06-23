Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE
19006 Mediterranean Drive
No Longer Available
Location
19006 Mediterranean Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Wonderfully well maintained townhouse, sun-filled brick front, with attached garage. Gas fireplace Cathedral ceilings, hardwood floor in the main level. Easy access to I 270 shops & restaurant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have any available units?
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19006 MEDITERRANEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
