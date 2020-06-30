All apartments in Germantown
18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6

18943 Pine Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18943 Pine Ridge Lane, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
An amazing bright and open townhouse in North Creek community, plenty of space! 3 generous size bedrooms, private master bedroom suite on the upper level with cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan and sky lights! 3 full baths, plenty of closet space, open main level floor plan with a bar, access to large deck from the dining/kitchen, cozy family room with a wood-burning fireplace in the basement. Dual heating/AC system creates comfortable temperature throughout the house. Great location! Close to Great Seneca Hwy, Hospital, I-270, shops. Available immediately. Pets are case by case. The owner will provide furniture and decorative art for this lovely home if required by the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have any available units?
18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have?
Some of 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 currently offering any rent specials?
18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 is pet friendly.
Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 offer parking?
Yes, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 offers parking.
Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have a pool?
No, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 does not have a pool.
Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have accessible units?
No, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18943 PINE RIDGE LN #9-6 has units with dishwashers.

