18907 SNOW FIELDS CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely town home in Gunners Lake Village community. Three finished levels, 1 car garage, walkout basement with fireplace, new hard wood floors, new carpet, freshly painted, new light fixtures . Ready for you to make this your home. Charming community close to shopping, schools, restaurants and parks. Easy access 355, I-270, MARC and public transportation. Located near lots of entertainment, public transit as well as I-270. Take a walk or bike ride around the trails of Gunners Lake. Grab a fishing pole and head out to the lake or park. Text listing agent for combo.